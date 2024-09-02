Open Hardware: Arduino, Banana Pi and More
Hackaday ☛ CL-32: The Minimum Possible For A Useful Handheld Computer
For almost as long as there have been microcomputers, there have been attempts with varying success to make tiny handheld microcomputers. Sometimes these have been very good, and other times they’ve missed the mark in some way. Latest to find its way to us is the CL-32 from [Moosepr], it’s a handheld computer with an ESP32 as brains, an electronic paper display, and a QWERTY keyboard in its smart printed case.
Arduino ☛ Exercise while you game with this interactive treadmill add-on
Motion-based controls for games have been around for decades, but even with the latest generation of virtual reality headsets, gaming is still done with relatively limited movement unless one has access to an expensive VR walking/running setup.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASUS IoT EBS-P300 Fanless Lightweight Box PC with 2.5GbE & 1GbE LAN ports
The ASUS IoT EBS-P300 is a compact, lightweight embedded computer designed for industrial applications. It features an defective chip maker Intel Celeron J6412 processor and is optimized for use in harsh environments, with reliable performance across a temperature range of -20°C to 60°C. The EBS-P300 supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x-3733 RAM, providing capacity for running multiple applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi Showcases BPI-CanMV-K230D Zero with Canaan K230D Chip Design
The Banana Pi BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is an upcoming single-board computer for AIoT applications, developed in collaboration with Canaan Technology. Featuring the Kendryte K230D chip, it provides local Hey Hi (AI) inference capabilities, making it useful for DIY projects and embedded systems. At the core of the BPI-CanMV-K230D-Zero is the Kendryte K230D chip from Canaan’s Kendryte AIoT series.