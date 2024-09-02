Debian Day South Africa and Sparky Report (Poland)
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2024/08
The 8th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2024: – GNU/Linux kernel updated up to 6.10.7, 6.6.48-LTS, 6.1.107-LTS & 5.15.165-LTS – Sparky semi-rolling 2024.08 & 2024.08 Special Editions released – added to repos: PeaZip Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them and us alive.
-
Debian Day South Africa 2024
On Saturday, the Debian South Africa team got together in Cape Town to celebrate Debian’s 31st birthday and to perform ISO testing for the Debian 11.11 and 12.7 point releases.
"On Saturday, the Debian South Africa team got together in Cape Town to celebrate Debian’s 31st birthday and to perform ISO testing for the Debian 11.11 and 12.7 point releases." https://jonathancarter.org/2024/09/02/debian-day-south-africa-2024/