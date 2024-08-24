Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
From Jungle to GNU/Linux
Many countries see GNU/Linux at record highs this month
We Still Waddle the Waddle
site is still growing
New
"Then they fight you, then you win."
The criminals from Microsoft (and their collaborators) have sunken to old tactics
[Meme] Microsoft Bringing a Pistol to a Sword Fight
A dual boot or duel boot?
Reddit or Ad-It?
Barely a quarter of the page is actual content
Microsoft Will Need an "Hey Hi" (AI) Miracle in Holland
It's the same in many other countries around the world
Anonymous SIM Not the Same as Anonymous Phone Ownership
Offline devices are one's best chance
Gemini Links 23/08/2024: Public Transport for All and Mastodon as Botfarm, Not People
Links for the day
Network Upgraded
But some downtimes due to maintenance
On Sunday (August 25) Linux Turns 33, GNU Turns 41 a Month Later
Microsoft's gift is nuking Linux
Abysmal Times for Microsoft in Finland
Have users flocked to the operating system kernel made by a Finn?
Microsoft in Swedish Laptops/Desktops in 2024: Down From 72% to 69% and Among Windows Users Vista 11 Fell Sharply
More than 1 in 10 Web users there may be using a Chromebook, according to statCounter's breakdown for desktops/laptops
Links 23/08/2024: Arrest of Chinese Dissident on Spy Charges, Tate Brothers Remanded In Custody
Links for the day
Links 23/08/2024: Leaked Microsoft Spreadsheet and 2024 Tech Layoffs May Exceed 200,000
Links for the day
Gemini Links 23/08/2024: Lilypads and Life Offline
Links for the day
Laws of the Web
To bypass censorship (whose aim is to promote some particular worldview by deleting views one does not agree with) one must reduce reliance on third parties
[Meme] A Meme's CoC as "Conduct Policy" or "Terms of Service" (TOS)
Basically "no politics" except what we agree on...
Bing/Bing Chat/CoPilot Lost Market Share in North America Since the LLM Hype Started
Turns out slop isn't considered any more desirable than actual Web pages crafted by human beings
How Microsoft Admits Business Isn't Well
rebranding and reclassification
Outsourcing is Not Security, Outsourcing is an Added Risk
What sane person wants Microsoft to control whether one can or cannot boot into GNU/Linux?
When the Web Becomes Marketing Disguised as Articles
The quality and relevance of material on the Web is waning
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part I - an Overview
This series will last several weeks if not over a month
Software Over the Web and the Demise of the Web as an Information Platform
The Web became JavaScript, more like Adobe Flash
