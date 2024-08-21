Openwashing and proprietary advocacy disguised as "open"
-
It's FOSS ☛ Surprisingly, Many GNU/Linux Users Don't Know About This Office Suite [Ed: It is proprietary; better for them to focus on free/libre ones.]
Do you know about ONLYOFFICE? We tell you more about it here.
-
ClearlyDefined at SAP: enhancing Open Source license compliance through Open Source data [Ed: So OSI is not only pushing proprietary GitHub for Microsoft but also fronting for proprietary giants connected to Microsoft ("By Brian Duran, Qing Tomlinson and contributors (SAP)"). OSI is basically attacking Open Source. It's paid to do this.]