The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.

MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.