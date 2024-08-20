Tux Machines

Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit: Voice-Controlled Smart Home Device with Advanced Audio and User Privacy

The Satellite1 PCB Dev Kit by FutureProofHome is an open-source, private voice assistant designed for developers aiming to integrate advanced smart home applications using the Home Assistant platform and its Assist voice control technology.

MSI’s MS-C913 Fanless PC Compatible with Jetson Orin Nano & Orin NX Series

MSI recently introduced the MS-C913, a fanless box PC designed for compatibility with the latest NVIDIA Jetson modules, including the Orin Nano and Orin NX. Notable features of the MS-C913 include dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a high-resolution HDMI output, and multiple M.2 slots for flexible expansion.

M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick: Affordable Quadcopter and Controller Solutions Based on the M5StampS3 Platform

Earlier this month, M5Stack introduced the M5Stamp Fly and M5Atom Joystick, both powered by the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip. These open-source devices, comprising a quadcopter kit and a dual-joystick remote controller, are engineered to offer a comprehensive and programmable solution for a variety of applications, including drone control and educational projects.

Getting Started to Ubuntu Desktop 24.04 User Interface

Every living thing wants their freedom

  1. Android Reaches All-Time High in Haiti, Windows Still Around 3% Market Share
    Windows is falling close to 0%
  2. [Meme] High on a Chair
    EFF/Statue of Liberty Meme
  3. How the EFF Has Spent the Past Decade Working Towards Widespread Internet Censorship (by Web Browsers)
    Behind the facade of patriotism and social causes
  4. Social Control Media is Detrimental to Modern Democracies as It Lowers the Quality of Winning Candidates
    Sound bites and lies without quality control or fact-checking beget a "race to the bottom" and political violence
  5. Links 19/08/2024: LineageOS and E-mail Encryption on OpenBSD
    Links for the day
  6. GNU/Linux on 1 in 20 Desktops/Laptops in Costa Rica
    this month statCounter measures GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Costa Rica at around 5% - even higher than ever before
  7. Links 19/08/2024: X Axed in Brazil, Politicians Turn to Social Control Media 'Influencers'
    Links for the day
  8. Why Dave Wreski Needs Chatbots for Marketing Spam
    Thank you for the "content", Dave Wreski
  9. The Era of Suicidal Lunatics
    Trigger warning: this article talks about lunatics
  10. Links 19/08/2024: Microsoft Shutting Down Mods, Google's Threat to Publishers
    Links for the day
  11. Gemini Links 19/08/2024: Pedestrian Life and FreeBSD
    Links for the day
  12. Linux Foundation Participates in Underage and Unpaid Labour Through YH4F
    So they get children to work for free for very large corporations
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  14. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 18, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, August 18, 2024
  15. Arjen Kamphuis: last years before disappearance, 6th anniversary on 20 August, press freedom
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  16. Harassment / Abuse evidence: Giannis Konstantinidis & Debian's falsified legal documents
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Programming and Linux (Kernel) Development
Openwashing by 'Linux' Foundation, No Connection to Linux, Absent and Proprietary Components
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud and Destination Linux
Kubernetes v1.31 and More
This Week in GNOME #161 End-to-End Tests
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from August 09 to August 16
This week in KDE: System Settings modernization and Wayland color management
Many folks are on vacation right now, but KDE’s tireless contributors still worked hard to bring you a number of improvements anyway
Goodbye Windows 11, hello Linux: Discover how ExTiX Deepin 24.8 can free your computer from Microsoft
ExTiX Deepin 24.8 has been launched (download here) as the latest version of the Linux distribution
CachyOS August 2024 Release Adds Support for the COSMIC Desktop Environment
The August 2024 ISO snapshot of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution is now available for download with various improvements, support for new technologies, and updated components.
 
Today in Techrights
Open Hardware/Modding: Reverse-Engineering, Pimoroni, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and Free Software Security Podcast on TLS Certificates (Outsourcing of "Trust") Being a Mess
Applications and GNU/Linux Support
today's howtos
Serpent OS Gears Up for Alpha Release, Enables Framework 13 and Flathub Support
Ikey Doherty’s upcoming Serpent OS distribution is gearing up for its first alpha release and we’re the first to look at the new features and changes incorporated since the pre-alpha version.
Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions
There are new iso images of Sparky 2024.08 Special Editions out there
Install Thunderbird as a DEB App on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
This guide shows you how to install Thunderbird as a classical DEB app (instead of Snap) on Ubuntu 24.04 from Mozilla Team's PPA repository
Pulsar 1.120 Rolls Out with Advanced Code Handling Features
Pulsar 1.120, an open-source and cross-platform code editor, now has better icons, improved JavaScript indentation, and updated 'ppm' functionalities
Which Linux Distro Is Most Like Windows?
Linux can’t replace Windows, but it can have the look and feel of Windows
I Tried Switching to Fedora Linux, But It Wasn't for Me
I use Linux as my main desktop, and recently I decided to investigate Fedora Linux as a workstation
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 18th, 2024
The 201st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 18th, 2024.
Radxa ROCK 5 ITX RK3588 mini-ITX motherboard review – Building an Arm PC and NAS with Debian KDE
In this review, I’ll show how I installed Debian on the ROCK 5 ITX mini-ITX motherboard powered by a Rockchip RK3588 octa-core Arm Cortex-A76/A55 processor
Free and Open Source Software
Review: Liya 2.0
Look upon Liya, a rolling release distribution based on Arch Linux, and prepare to be amazed
Linux 6.11-rc4
fourth RC is out
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Today in Techrights
Latest GNU/Linux Videos (and BSD Also)
Perl Programming Leftovers
Not Enough Lines in Your Linux Terminal? Here's How to See More
I'm using the Konsole terminal emulator, so I'll first show you how to quickly adjust scrollback in Konsole
How to Make Your Linux Laptop More Secure in 7 Steps
Here are seven steps you can take to make your Linux laptop more secure
Security and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Gamepads for Linux, RISC-V, and More
Medevel's Software Coverage
today's howtos
Mozilla’s New Logo Brings Back the Dinosaur Mascot (Kinda)
A new Mozilla logo appears to be on the way, marking the company’s first major update to its word-mark since 2017
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (32/2024): A Nemo Mobile Progress Report and an Unfettered Keyboard
It's summer in the northern hemisphere, it's too hot to get much done
Labwc 0.8 Wayland Compositor Released
Labwc 0.8 wlroots-based window-stacking compositor for Wayland rolls out with major updates to wlroots 0.18
Best Free and Open Source Software
We spotlight our recommended free and open source shells
Today in Techrights
