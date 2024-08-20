Today in Techrights
Android Reaches All-Time High in Haiti, Windows Still Around 3% Market Share
Windows is falling close to 0%
[Meme] High on a Chair
EFF/Statue of Liberty Meme
How the EFF Has Spent the Past Decade Working Towards Widespread Internet Censorship (by Web Browsers)
Behind the facade of patriotism and social causes
Social Control Media is Detrimental to Modern Democracies as It Lowers the Quality of Winning Candidates
Sound bites and lies without quality control or fact-checking beget a "race to the bottom" and political violence
Links 19/08/2024: LineageOS and E-mail Encryption on OpenBSD
Links for the day
GNU/Linux on 1 in 20 Desktops/Laptops in Costa Rica
this month statCounter measures GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Costa Rica at around 5% - even higher than ever before
Links 19/08/2024: X Axed in Brazil, Politicians Turn to Social Control Media 'Influencers'
Links for the day
Why Dave Wreski Needs Chatbots for Marketing Spam
Thank you for the "content", Dave Wreski
The Era of Suicidal Lunatics
Trigger warning: this article talks about lunatics
Links 19/08/2024: Microsoft Shutting Down Mods, Google's Threat to Publishers
Links for the day
Gemini Links 19/08/2024: Pedestrian Life and FreeBSD
Links for the day
Linux Foundation Participates in Underage and Unpaid Labour Through YH4F
So they get children to work for free for very large corporations
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, August 18, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, August 18, 2024
Arjen Kamphuis: last years before disappearance, 6th anniversary on 20 August, press freedom
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Harassment / Abuse evidence: Giannis Konstantinidis & Debian's falsified legal documents
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
