Programming and Linux (Kernel) Development
Remy Van Elst ☛ Compiling TETRIS from 1992 on OpenVMS x86 in 2024!
Since [DECWindows / CDE](/s/blog/OpenVMS_x86_E9.2-3_fixes_CDE_and_adds_Guest_Console.html) now works on OpenVMS x86 (from 9.2-3 onwards) there is much fun stuff to do. Back in 2021 I wrote an article on the [CDE desktop on Alpha / AXPbox](/s/blog/OpenVMS_CDE_Desktop_remote_x_axpbox.html) and also an article on how to run [CDE on modern linux, since it's still developed](/s/blog/The_Common_Desktop_Environment_CDE_is_still_developed_in_2021.html#toc_6). Both articles included a game, **GENERIC-TETRIS** from 1992, [written by Qiang Alex Zhao](https://web.archive.org/web/20240815073318/https://sites.cc.gatech.edu/gvu/people/qiang.a.zhao/Games.html).
Medevel ☛ Evidence, Generate Rich Reports With SQL and Markdown
Evidence is an open-source, code-based alternative to drag-and-drop business intelligence tools.
It is a lightweight framework for building data apps. It's open source and free to get started.
Evidence can be easily self-hosted at Netlify, Vercel or even your own server.
Medevel ☛ Rill - Create Interactive Data Dashboard with only SQL Built by Business Intelligence Geeks for Geeks
Rill is a tool for effortlessly transforming data sets into powerful, opinionated dashboards using SQL. BI-as-code.
GSoC 2024: Progress Update
Building
ECM
I’ve added ECM as a dependency and am now using some of its modules. While this introduces the downside of adding an extra dependency, ECM is fairly common across KDE apps, so it’s reasonable to assume that most users will already have it installed on their systems.
Rlang ☛ Wingspan Data Analysis
Wingspan is a great game even though I’ve only played it a few times.
Barry Kauler ☛ OpenEmbedded/Yocto Scarthgap 5.0.3 compile
Have completed a complete recompile of the Scarthgap-series packages, based on the OE/Yocto 5.0.3 release. The previous compile was 5.0 back in May 2024:
Here are the version changes: [...]
Python
Medevel ☛ Top 25 Python Libraries and Frameworks for Stunning Data Visualizations in 2024
For Python developers, mastering these visualization tools can significantly enhance their skill set, making them more valuable in the job market and enabling them to tackle a broader range of data-driven projects.
-
Kernel Space
LWN ☛ Formatted Rust kernel documentation available
The Rust code being added to the kernel is documented using the usual rustdoc
conventions; that documentation is now available on kernel.org in
formatted form. There is also the linux-next version of
the documentation for Rust code that will land in the kernel soon.
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin toolchains 2024.05 released
We just released version 2024.05 of the Bootlin toolchains, a set of 220 freely available pre-compiled cross-compilation toolchains, targeting a wide range of CPU architectures, with support for the 3 major C libraries used in the embedded GNU/Linux world: glibc, uClibc-ng and musl.
