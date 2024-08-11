Programming Leftovers
[Old] Kirupa ☛ Insertion Sort: A Deep Dive! 🍣
Discover the ins-and-outs of the Insertion Sort algorithm in this fun and easy-to-follow guide. Plus, you will see its stunning similarities to how we sort playing cards. Win!
R
Rlang ☛ How to Find the Size of a Data Frame in R
A data frame is a fundamental data structure in R, and understanding its size is crucial for efficient data analysis.
We will discuss three functions that can be used to display the size of a data frame: nrow(), ncol(), and dim().
Rlang ☛ Exploring Key Social, Economic, Environmental, and Institutional Indicators
I developed this dashboard to allow users to explore and compare key social, economic, environmental, and institutional indicators for different countries.
Rlang ☛ Mastering Character Counting in R: Base R, stringr, and stringi
Counting the occurrences of a specific character within a string is a common task in data processing and text manipulation.
Rlang ☛ Snakes and ladders by @ellis2013nz
Python
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Refactoring Python dicts to proper classes
When doing a major refactoring in Meson, I came up with a interesting refactoring technique, which I have not seen before. Some search engineing did not find suitable hits. Obviously it is entirely possible that this is a known refactoring but I don't know its name. In any case, here's my version of it.
