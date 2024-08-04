9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 4th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 04, 2024



This week we got a mix of software and distro releases starting with the OTA-5 update for the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system and a new release of the Super Grub2 Disk system rescue live tool, and continuing with a new release of the systemd-free and immutable distro Nitrux, a new Arch Linux ISO snapshot, and new PeaZip and Amarok releases.

On top of that, I take a first look at the Serpent OS distribution and warn you about the end of life of the Linux 6.9 kernel series. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 4th, 2024.

