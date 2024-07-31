posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 31, 2024



Quoting: LabPlot funded through NGIO Core Fund – LabPlot —

This year we applied to NLnet’s NGI Zero Core open call for proposals in February 2024. After a thorough review by the NLnet Foundation, LabPlot’s application was accepted and will be funded by the NGI0 Core Fund, a fund established by NLnet with financial support from the European Commission’s Next Generation Internet Program, under the aegis of DG Communications Networks, Content and Technology, under Grant Agreement No. 101092990.

NGI Zero Core is a grant program focused on free and open source projects that deliver free and open technologies to society with full transparency and user empowerment. See the full list of projects funded this year.