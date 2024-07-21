Best Free and Open Source Software
Most people will have used cloud computing in one form or another. If you have an email account with Gmail, Yahoo! Mail or Hotmail then you have experience of using a front end of cloud computing. At the back end of the system are the various computers, servers and data storage systems that create the “cloud” of computing services which are hidden from the end user.
There is a wide selection of open source cloud management tools that help to automate, monitor, provision, track and tweak your cloud computing infrastructure. Below is a list of 6 open source cloud management tools that have caught our attention. With good reason, these are some of the finest open source tools and libraries available to help integrate and manage cloud instances, and optimize resources.
GitButler is a Git branch management tool, built from the ground up for modern workflows.
This GUI lets you work on multiple branches at the same time. It allows you to quickly organize file changes into separate branches while still having them applied to your working directory. You can then push branches individually to your remote, or directly create pull requests.
This is free and open source software.
Gibbon is a flexible school management platform designed to make life better for teachers, students, parents and leaders.
Gibbon is used by many different schools around the world, including international schools, public schools, home schools, and refugee schools.
This is free and open source software.