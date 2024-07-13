Linux Command Line for Beginners – creating directories and files
If you have also read my previous tutorials, then you now know how you can easily install applications via the command line and how you can navigate through your directories and files on your Linux system. In this tutorial, we go one step further by investigating how we can create and delete directories and files. It doesn’t need any further introduction, so let’s get started right away.