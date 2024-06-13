Security Leftovers
-
SANS ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday June 2024, (Tue, Jun 11th)
-
Security Week ☛ Patch Tuesday: Remote Code Execution Flaw in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Message Queuing
The backdoored Windows vulnerability carries a CVSS severity score of 9.8/10 and can be exploited by via specially crafted malicious MSMQ packets.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #6 – A Man Called CRob: Introducing the Newest Co-host of What’s in the SOSS?
-
Security Week ☛ Apple Patches Vision Pro Vulnerability Used in Possibly ‘First Ever Spatial Computing Hack’
Apple has released a visionOS update that patches CVE-2024-27812, which may be the first flaw specific to the VR headset.
-
New York Times ☛ Can Fashion Company Apple Rescue the Vision Pro?
The $3,500 “spatial computing” device has gathered dust on my shelf. Can tweaks and upgrades save it from obsolescence?
-
Intel Microcode Vulnerabilities Addressed in Ubuntu Systems
Intel Microcode, the firmware responsible for controlling the behavior of Intel CPUs, has recently been found to have several vulnerabilities. These issues could potentially allow attackers to gain unauthorized access to your system, steal sensitive information, or even crash your computer.
-
Recent glibc Vulnerabilities and How to Protect Your Linux System
The GNU C Library, commonly known as glibc, is a critical component in many Linux distributions. It provides core functions essential for system operations. However, like any software library, it is not immune to vulnerabilities. Recently, multiple security issues have been identified in glibc, which could result in a denial of service. These vulnerabilities are introduced in glibc version 2.15 with the addition of the cache feature to Name Service Cache Daemon (nscd).