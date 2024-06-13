Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Proton 9.0-2 Brings Support for Alpha League, Helldivers 2, and Other Games

Proton 9.0-2 is here about five weeks after the major Proton 9.0 release to add support for even more games, including Alpha League, Helldivers 2, Black Desert Online, FreestyleFootball R, Hero’s Land, Iragon, SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Warlords Battlecry III, and Battlezone Gold Edition in VR mode.

Firefox 128 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data

With the upcoming Firefox 128 release, Mozilla will try to push the revamped dialog to clear user data, initially planned for Firefox 126. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, as well as temporary cached files and pages.

openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 is here a year after openSUSE Leap 15.5 and it’s powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series. It features pre-installed images with the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS, GNOME 45, and Xfce 4.18 desktop environments.

AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer

It’s been a long time coming and it’s also been challenging for the devs, but Raspberry Pi 5 support is finally here for both AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and AlmaLinux OS 8.10 releases, featuring the GNOME desktop environment as the default graphical interface.

LinuxGizmos.com

8devices Carambola 3 Wi-Fi Module Now Includes OpenWrt Upstream Support

The Carambola 3 is a compact System on Module powered by the Qualcomm QCA4531 chipset, designed for a broad range of embedded applications including IoT, industrial automation, and smart home devices. This Wi-Fi module, which also has a compatible DVK, now benefits from OpenWrt support, as announced by 8devices.

Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2

The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies. This new product is designed for any IoT gateway with a mini PCIe interface running Home Assistant, it also works seamlessly with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit, offering versatility for various setups.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.16

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.5a9

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

Ubuntu Buzz !

What To Do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04 Noble Numbat and Recommendations

news

Security Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 13, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
Still Partying [original]
Week-long celebration of the twentieth anniversary
AlmaLinux OS Now Officially Supports the Raspberry Pi 5 Computer
AlmaLinux developer Koichiro Iwao shared some exciting news today for those who want to run the free Red Hat Enterprise Linux alternative on a Raspberry Pi computer as the latest Raspberry Pi 5 model is officially supported.
Sparky 7.4
The 4th update of Sparky 7 – 7.4 is out
Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops
Kubuntu Focus has unveiled its latest offerings, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops
Linux System Monitor App ‘Mission Center’ is Now Even More Useful
A new version of Mission Center, the super-slick system monitor for Linux, has been released
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
Canonical Releases Ubuntu Core 24 for IoT, Edge, and Embedded Devices
Canonical today announced Ubuntu Core 24 as the latest stable version of this official Ubuntu flavor optimized for IoT (Internet of Things), as well as embedded and edge devices.
Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support
The Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution has a new ISO release for June 2024 that adds support for T2 MacBooks, a Handheld edition, and various other changes.
 
today's leftovers
BSD and GNU/Linux
R Programming Leftovers
Some R examples and more
Latest Openwashing by Linux Foundation
Not related to Linux
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
Mostly hackable hardware
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux Foundation, Openwashing and More
Linux Foundation nonsense also
Security Leftovers
patches and more
Programming and Mozilla
Ruby, Firefox, and more
Docker and Kiwi TCMS
Some server-side (mostly) news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Some news from the Mark S (MS)
Open Hardware: Goes Public/Mainstream and C64 SID Replacement With Built-in Games
Some Pi and more
Red Hat Official and Red Hat Puff Pieces
some Red Hat leftovers
Kernel: Linux Performance and More
features also
KDE/GSoC, Plasma Browser Integration 1.9.1, GNOME 46 and Beyond
KDE and GNOME news
Proton 9.0-2 Brings Support for Alpha League, Helldivers 2, and Other Games
Valve released today Proton 9.0-2 as the latest stable release of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for playing Windows games on Linux systems.
Firefox 128 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data
With Firefox 127 out the door, Mozilla has promoted the next major version of the open-source web browser, Firefox 128, to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a first look at its changes.
openSUSE Leap 15.6 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The openSUSE Project today announced the release and general availability of openSUSE Leap 15.6 as the latest stable version of this openSUSE variant for those who prefer a more conservative and well-tested operating system.
Android Leftovers
How to easily enable, disable autofill on your Android
today's leftovers
distros, programming, and more
Slimbook, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Snapdragon X and Linux
a pair of articles
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
3 stories for now
today's howtos
many howtos
Meet Showtime, GNOME’s Promising New Video Player
We enjoy a cinematic lineup of epic Linux video players, with the likes of VLC and MPlayer serving as big-name
SELKS – live distribution for network security management
SELKS is a free, open-source, and turn-key Suricata network intrusion detection/protection system (IDS/IPS)
Free and Open Source Software
YOGA is a command-line tool and a library that can convert and optimize images from various format to JPEG
Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2
The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies
Games: Steam, Dawnmaker, and More
Latest 8 from GamingOnLinux
Tor Browser 13.0.1 and Tor Browser 13.5a9
Some Firefox-based releases
Programming: Raku, Python, KDE
Some coding related links
Latest Invidious Videos of Interest
GNU/Linux material from YouTube
Security Leftovers
Security stories and much from CISA
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
More hardware picks
today's leftovers
HowTos, IBM, and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS leftovers
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Mini UbuCon Malaysia 2024
Some Ubuntu news
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Security Leftovers
Security picks for today
Red Hat Leftovers
Latest from redhat.com
Software: Buzzword/Hype Browsers for Linux, LLMs, and Clapper
some of it fashionable trends
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, Linux User Space, WordPress Briefing
5 new episodes
today's howtos
a few more howtos for the afternoon
Postgres: ldap2pg 6.1, PostgreSQL Conference Europe 2024, and pgmoneta 0.12
some postgres news
Perl 5.40 Programming Language Released, Here’s What’s New
Perl 5.40 programming language brings a new CLASS keyword
Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 4
Let's talk about my Slimbook Executive, shall we
9 Lightweight Linux Distributions for Beginners
Looking for lightweight Linux Distributions that play smoothly on old PC or laptop with low end specs
today's leftovers
mixture of topics
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Astro Pi, and More
some hardware news
Windows TCO and Other Microsoft Blunders
mostly Windows breaches
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Linux 6.10-rc3
Absolutely nothing stands out here
Games: Steam Next Fest, Streets of Rogue 2, and More
7 latest articles from GamingOnLinux
Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
Security-Oriented Distro Parrot OS 6.1 Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Parrot Security released today Parrot OS 6.1 as the latest stable version of their Debian-based security-oriented distro for ethical hacking and penetration testing with updated tools and improvements.
NixOS 24.05 Arrives with Linux 6.6 LTS, GNOME 46, KDE Plasma 6, and Lomiri
The independent distro NixOS, whose set of packages can be used on other GNU/Linux distributions, as well as on macOS systems, has a new major release, NixOS 24.05.
ExTiX Deepin 24.6 Live based on Deepin 23 RC (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.9.3-amd64-exton :: Build 240607
I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (240607)
Best Free and Open Source Software
Valkey is free and open source software
Microsoft Will Switch Off Recall by Default After Security Backlash
After weeks of withering criticism and exposed security flaws, Microsoft has vastly scaled back its ambitions for Recall
Berry Linux – live distribution based on Fedora
Berry Linux is a lightweight Live CD Linux distribution that has English and Japanese support
Help wanted! Port KDE Frameworks oss-fuzz builds to Qt6/KF6
If you're looking for an isolated and straightforward way to start contributing to KDE
Replace Android System Apps With Open Source Alternatives
Android is a fantastic smartphone system, many parts of it are open source
5 Linux commands you need to know to troubleshoot problems
Having issues in Linux? These commands can help you get to the bottom of them
Thunderbird: The Build and Release Process Explained
Our Community Office Hours session for May 2024 has concluded
Apple Decides to Block Open-Source Emulator App for iOS
Apple being Apple.
Adventures With My New Chromebook
A friend of mine helped me buy a new Chromebook a few weeks back. These are my adventures in getting to know what it is like to use and see if I could get it to do some extra stuff too.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles