Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and More
CNX Software ☛ Argon ONE V3 M.2 NVMe case for Raspberry Pi 5 brings all ports on one side, full-size HDMI ports
The Argon ONE V3 M.2 NVMe case for the Raspberry Pi 5 is an update to the Argon ONE M.2 case for the Raspberry Pi 4 that brings all ports of the Raspberry Pi 5 on one side and features full-size HDMI ports instead of the micro HDMI ports on the Pi 5 SBC. Debashis has just written about the Waveshare Pi5 Connector Adapter board that connects to the micro HDMI and USB-C ports of the Raspberry Pi 5 to bring them alongside the other ports and features two full-size HDMI ports. It’s a good idea, but it lacks an enclosure.
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi Holdings Plc debuts on the London Stock Exchange
You may soon be greeted by a chart when searching for the stock of Raspberry Pi boards simply because Raspberry Pi Holdings Plc is now a public company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RPI. The Raspberry Pi Foundation was founded in 2008 as a non-profit organization with Eben and Liz Upton (and others) taking a gamble manufacturing a few thousand Raspberry Pi model B boards for $35 apiece for the February 2012 launch. But things got quickly out of hand, and the unexpected success of the board meant Raspberry Pi Trading (then changed to Raspberry Pi Limited) for-profit had to be established to handle sales and retribute most of the profits to the non-profit entity.
CNX Software ☛ SONOFF Zigbee Bridge Ultra Review – eWelink app, Matter Bridge, Turbo Mode for extended range, and Home Assistant
We have received two more Zigbee smart home products from ITEAD to review. It appears that SONOFF has strategically introduced a variety of Zigbee devices in the first half of this year. The first one we will be reviewing is the SONOFF Zigbee Bridge Ultra, which we believe will eventually replace the Zigbee Bridge (2020) and Zigbee Bridge Pro (2022) and comes with additional features, such as being a Matter Bridge.
Hackaday ☛ 2024 Business Card Challenge: Make Them Shake Your Handiwork
Before COVID, people traditionally sealed their initial introduction to each other with a handshake. Nowadays, that activity seems kind of questionable. But you can still give them something to shake if you build this persistence of vision (POV) business card from [chaosneon] to show your credentials in blinkenlights form.
Liliputing ☛ Lilbits: the Xbox Handheld is coming (eventually), another Linux phone, and some WWDC odds and ends
Among other things, the PinePhone Pro camera is inching toward actually being useful thanks to software updates and a new Mobile Linux company called FuriLabs plans to sell a phone called the FLX1 with mid-range specs, an IP68 rating, and a fork of Droidian called FuriOS.