posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2024



Quoting: Linux System Monitor App 'Mission Center' is Now Even More Useful - OMG! Ubuntu —

I’ve written about this utility a number of times before (here and on OMG! Linux) so if you read this or that blog you—aside from being awesome—may already be familiar with it.

And if you’re not? Well, you’re in for a treat.

As Linux system monitors go (and there are more than a few) Mission Center is easily one of the best for fans of graphical user-interfaces who want to check their system’s CPU and RAM usage.

Mission Center monitors CPU (overall or pre-thread), memory and swap usage, disk usage and transfer speeds, network in/out, and GPU usage1 including encode/decode usage, memory usage, power consumption, temperature.