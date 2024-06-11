Best Free and Open Source Software
Valkey - high-performance data structure server - LinuxLinks
Valkey is a high-performance key/value datastore that supports a variety of workloads such as caching, message queues, and can act as a primary database. Valkey can run as either a standalone daemon or in a cluster, with options for replication and high availability.
Valkey natively supports a rich collection of datatypes, including strings, numbers, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, hyperloglogs and more. You can operate on data structures in-place with an expressive collection of commands. Valkey also supports native extensibility with built-in scripting support for Lua and supports module plugins to create new commands, data types, and more.
This project was forked from the Redis project.
Valkey is free and open source software.
5 Best Open Source Firewall Distributions - LinuxLinks
Intruders use a variety of different techniques in an attempt to compromise a system. For example, systems can be attacked by denial of service, cracking, intrusion, snooping (intercepting the data of another user), or viruses/worms/Trojan horses. To have a secure box, a system therefore needs a variety of defenses.
One important step to protect a system is using a firewall. Essentially, this is a network security system, acting like a security guard between internal and external networks. The firewall controls incoming and outgoing network traffic using security rules. The rules specify which connections you want to allow and the ports and zones through which the connection can be established.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks chart. All of the software featured in this article is released under an open source license. Each of the solutions offer a comparable set of features to many expensive commercial firewall solutions.