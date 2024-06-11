Best Free and Open Source Software

Valkey is a high-performance key/value datastore that supports a variety of workloads such as caching, message queues, and can act as a primary database. Valkey can run as either a standalone daemon or in a cluster, with options for replication and high availability.

Valkey natively supports a rich collection of datatypes, including strings, numbers, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets, bitmaps, hyperloglogs and more. You can operate on data structures in-place with an expressive collection of commands. Valkey also supports native extensibility with built-in scripting support for Lua and supports module plugins to create new commands, data types, and more.

This project was forked from the Redis project.

Valkey is free and open source software.