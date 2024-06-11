ExTiX Deepin 24.6 Live based on Deepin 23 RC (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.9.3-amd64-exton :: Build 240607

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 11, 2024



I’ve released a new version of ExTiX Deepin today (240607). The previous ExTiX Deepin version with Deepin 23 BETA 3 is from 240209. This ExTiX Build is based on Deepin 23 RC (latest version) released by Deepin Technology on May 15, 2024. Please read the Release Notes. As you can see the developers urge people to try Deepin RC in a non-production environment! I must say, though, that I haven’t discovered any “bugs”. And the installed programs won’t “crash” or anything like that. On the contrary ExTiX Deepin 24.6 with the Deepin DE 23 RC works pretty well I would say. ExTiX 24.6 uses kernel 6.9.3-amd64-exton. ExTiX 24.6 works in the same way as all other ExTiX versions. I.e. you can install it to hard drive while running the system live. Use Refracta Installer or Deepin Installer for that. You can also create your own live installable Deepin 23 system with Refracta Snapshot. (Using ExTiX 24.6 as a “base system/template”). So easy that a ten year old child can do it!

