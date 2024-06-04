posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Quoting: Schenker shows off a Linux laptop prototype with Snapdragon X Elite at Computex 2024 - Liliputing —

Most of the first computers powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite chips are expected to be Windows PCs. But Qualcomm has also indicated that it’s working to ensure that support for its chips makes it to the mainline Linux kernel as well. And now it looks like at least one PC maker is preparing to use Qualcomm’s new chips for a Linux laptop.

German PC maker Schenker is showing off several upcoming laptops with Snapdragon X Elite chips at Computex this week, including a prototype of a notebook that could eventually be sold as part of the Tuxedo Computers family of Linux laptops.