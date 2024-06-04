posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Quoting: Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux Linux 3.5.0 is the operating system you need! —

Nitrux 3.5.0 has landed, ushering in an era of updates, new features, and performance enhancements that starkly contrast the frustrations many users face with Windows 11. Now available for download, Nitrux 3.5.0 delivers an enhanced Linux experience complete with robust hardware support and cutting-edge software, presenting itself as a refreshing escape from the constraints of Windows 11.

The latest Nitrux release boasts essential updates such as Firefox 126.0.1, KDE Plasma 5.27.11, and the NVIDIA Display Driver 555.42.02. Its integration of the Linux 6.8.12-1 kernel ensures full compatibility with the latest hardware, positioning Nitrux as the go-to choice for those disappointed by the limitations of Windows 11.

One of the standout features in Nitrux 3.5.0 is its commitment to security. Enhanced kernel settings now guard against memory leaks, buffer overflows, and other vulnerabilities, with improvements like Z Standard (zstd) compression that boost system responsiveness under load.