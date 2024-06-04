posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Quoting: A critique of Cara.app: the 'No AI' Instagram and Artstation copycat child. - David Revoy —

I know that by expressing such a criticism, many readers will think: "You're one of them, David!", meaning that I'm in the AI gen art camp because you know: polarized opinions and many think in black and white nowadays. So my answer: NO, I'm against AI generative art, and you can read my blog posts about it here, and later also here.

But it seems to me that we have a new breed of entrepreneurs surfing on the "NO AI" hype. I already gave this critique to Glaze, the protection against AI that has trouble proving its efficiency.

Guess what? They Introduced Cara-Glaze, a built-in implementation of Glaze in Cara. You can already read on this page "If you run out of credits on Cara, you can use Glaze on your desktop or Web Glaze".