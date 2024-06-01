today's howtos
CubicleNate ☛ Converting VDI to QCOW2 | Step-by-Step Guide for Virt-Manager Migration
The content discusses the process of migrating a VDI image of backdoored Windows 10 from Virtualbox to Virt-Manager. It outlines the steps of converting VDI to QCOW2, importing it to Virt-Manager, enabling clipboard sharing, setting up a shared folder with the host, and installing essential tools for KVM/QEMU. It also shares the author's experience and thoughts on the process.
Linux Journal ☛ Understanding GNU/Linux Filesystems: Inodes, Block Sizes, and Data Structures
A filesystem is a fundamental component of any operating system. It is the system that manages how data is stored and retrieved on a storage device. In the world of Linux, filesystems play a crucial role in the organization and efficiency of data handling. With several types of filesystems available, understanding their underlying structures and functions is essential for anyone working with Linux, whether you're a system administrator, developer, or an enthusiast.
This article aims to provide an understanding of some of the critical concepts within GNU/Linux filesystems: inodes, block sizes, and data structures, as well as to how these elements work together to manage and organize data efficiently in a GNU/Linux environment.
Adam Young: Merging Config Fragments in the GNU/Linux Kernel
If you have a config fragment that you want included in your GNU/Linux config file, you can use the make system to add it to the existing config. For example, I have a file called: kernel/configs/ampere-topic-mctp.config that looks like this: [...]
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Install Surveillance Giant Google Earth in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 (Step by Step)
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install Surveillance Giant Google Earth Pro or Enterprise Client in Ubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 20.04 Today we can use Surveillance Giant Google Earth easily in web browser or mobile phone.
How to Find proprietary trap AWS EC2 Instance Type Over SSH (6 Methods)
AWS provides a range of instance types, like t2.micro (eligible for the free tier), t3.micro, c5.large, and many more. When creating the proprietary trap AWS EC2 instance, you must select an instance type for which your next-month bill will be generated.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To See Laptop Temperature & Fan Speed on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will show you a simple way how to show temperature and fan speed on an Ubuntu 24.04 laptop. This is extremely useful especially when your laptop tends to be hot and you live at a hot place. We use ThinkPad T430 as example for this tutorial and your results should be more or less the same. Now let's learn how to do that!
How to Create a Systemd Service in GNU/Linux (under 1 Minute)
Systemd is a popular init system used by many major GNU/Linux distributions, such as Ubuntu, Debian, Red Hat, and Fedora. It’s ofter a service manager that manages various programs and processes on your GNU/Linux system. The systemd services are defined in unit files.
Linux Handbook ☛ Ansible Dry Run: Running Playbook in Check Mode
Not sure of things with your playbook? Here's how you can test your Ansible playbook by using the dry run feature.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Use Fsck Command To Check And Repair GNU/Linux File Systems (2024 Update)
This detailed guide provides useful fsck commands with examples to check and repair GNU/Linux file systems.