Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.22: Ultramarine Linux, Open Source LLMs, Decibels Music Player and More
Open Source LLMs are getting popular. Take a look at the good ones.
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v8.7 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 8.7. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 19 bug fixes and new features. For more details please see the release notes.
The Straits Times ☛ China rallies open-source software efforts advance military aims, US defense group says
A Chinese nonprofit group with ties to the nation's government is coordinating efforts among China's biggest technology firms to develop open-source software with military applications, a U.S.-based defense policy group says.
Chromium
Google ☛ Manifest V2 phase-out begins
We’ve always been clear that the goal of Manifest V3 is to protect existing functionality while improving the security, privacy, performance and trustworthiness of the extension ecosystem as a whole. We appreciate the collaboration and feedback from the community that has allowed us - and continues to allow us - to constantly improve the extensions platform.
