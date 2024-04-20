Programming Leftovers
Filter SCM Events by multiple properties
Every time your source code management system (github, gitlab etc.) sends a webhook to OBS to trigger a SCM/CI Workflow, we give our best to record what is happening during (and in case of builds even after) your workflow’s steps run. We do this because this is a complicated feature, involving two very large applications, where lot’s of things can go wrong. So you need loads of information to debug once something is.
Qt ☛ Security advisory: Potential Use-After-Free issue in Qt for WebAssembly’s implementation of QNetworkReply
A recently reported potential Use-After-Free issue in Qt’s wasm implementation of QNetworkReply has been assigned the CVE id CVE-2024-30161.
JURIST ☛ Ecuador mayor Jose Sánchez murdered amid nationwide escalating violence
Ecuadorian police confirmed the murder of the mayor of Ecuador’s Camilo Ponce Enriquez locality, José Sánchez, on Wednesday amid escalating violence against public authorities in Ecuador. Sánchez was jogging with his security team around Nuevo Ponce when individuals armed with rifles arrived in a vehicle and opened fire, according to the police.
JURIST ☛ US vetoes Palestine bid for full UN membership
The US vetoed Palestine’s application for full membership in the UN on Thursday. The veto came as the UN Security Council considered a resolution put forward by Algeria that would have granted Palestine full UN membership.
Daniel Lemire ☛ How quickly can you break a long string into lines?
Suppose that you receive a long string and you need to break it down into lines. Consider the simplified problems where you need to break the string into segments of (say) 72 characters. It is a relevant problem if your string is a base64 string.
Robin Schroer ☛ LLVM is Smarter Than Me - sulami's blog
I was reading Algorithms for Modern Hardware recently, specifically the chapter on SIMD, and was impressed by auto-vectorization. The basic idea is that modern CPUs have so-called SIMD1 instructions that allow applying an operation to several values at once, which is much faster than performing the equivalent scalar instructions one at a time. Modern compilers can detect certain programming patterns where an operation is performed repeatedly on scalar values and group the operations to make use of the faster instructions.2
R
Rlang ☛ R Highcharts Drilldown – How to Create Animated and Interactive Drilldown Charts in R
You have the fundamentals of R Highcharts under your belt by now.
Rlang ☛ Navigating the Data Pipes: An R Programming Journey with Mario Bros.
Welcome to the Mushroom KingdomIn the vast and varied landscape of data analysis, navigating through complex datasets and transformation processes can often feel like an adventure through unknown lands.
Rlang ☛ Checking Row Existence Across Data Frames in R
Hello, fellow R users! Today, we’re going to explore a common scenario you might encounter when working with data frames: checking if a row from one data frame exists in another. This is a handy skill that can help you compare datasets and verify data integrity.
Rlang ☛ KNN vs. XGBoost Rivalry: Women Employment in Management
Finding a high-profile job position has been very hard for women especially those living in countries with few opportunities for related acquires. This problem can be stemmed from many reasons like contextual factors and accessibility dimensions.
Rlang ☛ Extracting the Last N’th Row in R Data Frames
Ever wrangled with a data frame and needed just the final row? Fear not, R warriors! Today’s quest unveils three mighty tools to conquer this task: base R, the dplyr package, and the data.table package.
Rlang ☛ Fostering Equity and Leadership: the rOpenSci Champions Program Selection Process
The goal of the rOpenSci Champions Program is to enable more members of historically excluded groups to participate in, benefit from, and become leaders in the R, research software engineering, and open source and open science communities.
Python
-
Rlang ☛ python [book review]
A fellow coder shared with me this recent manual (in French) entitled python (for the computer language, not the snake) written by Nathalie Azoulai as he found it an interesting literary (if not computer) program.
