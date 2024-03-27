New Oryx Pro Laptop gets HX-class CPU Upgrade, Available via Preorder

On a mission to empower curious minds to unfold their ambition, leading Linux computer maker System76 has released a new Oryx Pro laptop with 14th Gen Intel HX-class processing. Featuring a 16:10 display, the Oryx Pro excels at intensive tasks like engineering and gaming.

System76 powerful laptops provide ample performance for users to accomplish their goals faster. The Oryx Pro has been upgraded with a 24-core Intel CPU (from 14 cores). The keyboard is configurable using the System76 Keyboard Configurator application. Additional specs include...

