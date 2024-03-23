Figuring out how ipsec transforms work in Linux

I’ve had a couple of reasons recently to wonder about ipsec: one was doing private overlay networks in confidential VMs and the other was trying to be more efficient than my IPv4 openVPN when I’m remote on an IPv6 capable network. Usually ipsec descriptions begin with tools like raccoon or strong/open/libreswan; however, I’m going to try to explain how you do ipsec at a very basic level within Linux networking stack without using an ipsec toolkit. I’m going to concentrate on my latter use case, so this post is going to be ipsec over IPv6 (although most of the concepts should be applicable to IPv4). To attempt to do this, I’ll be delving into the ip xfrm commands extensively and trying to explain how the transform filters and policy work with the rest of the Linux networking stack.

