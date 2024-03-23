Danilo Krummrich has announced the

existence of the "Nova" project within Red Hat.

We just started to work on Nova, a Rust-based GSP-only driver for

Nvidia GPUs. Nova, in the long term, is intended to serve as the

successor of Nouveau for GSP-firmware-based GPUs.

With Nova we see the chance to significantly decrease the

complexity of the driver compared to Nouveau for mainly two

reasons. First, Nouveau's historic architecture, especially around

nvif/nvkm, is rather complicated and inflexible and requires major

rework to solve certain problems (such as locking hierarchy in VMM

/ MMU code for VM_BIND currently being solved with a workaround)

and second, with a GSP-only driver there is no need to maintain

compatibility with pre-GSP code.

Besides that, we also want to take the chance to contribute to the

Rust efforts in the kernel and benefit from from more memory safety

offered by the Rust programming language.

Given that the effort has just begun, it will be a while before this driver

shows up in a distribution release.