Remi Pi is a compact, low-cost SBC powered by a Renesas RZ/G2L Cortex-A55/M33 SoC

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 18, 2024



MYiR Tech provides a Linux 5.10.83-based image built with the Yocto Project and plans to release Ubuntu and Debian images soon along with open-source drivers. Usually, they only do that for their paying customers, but the Yocto image for the Remi Pi, some documents, and source code can be downloaded directly on the MYiR website. Chinese readers may also access a support forum that looks to be somewhat active.

Potential applications for the Remi Pi and associated MYiR MYC-YG2L23 CPU module include industrial control systems, medical equipment, instrument displays, charging piles, industrial gateways, and energy storage EMS systems. MYiR will sell the board online, but the price and purchase links are yet to show up on the product page. For reference, the company is selling the Remi Pi for 198 CNY on TMall, or about $27.5 US, so a price around $29.99 plus shipping might be feasible for users out of China.

Read on