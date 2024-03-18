today's leftovers

I feel over the years Apple has been treating its users more and more like children, e.g., when you compile a program and the first time you run it, it starts slowly because "something" has to decide if it's "allowed" or should be quarentined, or you can't gdb -p into a process. Every time it does that it just pisses me off so much. Since M1 came out, I can say only good things about the hardware, my mac often has 100-200 days uptime, battery life of 10+ hours.. I just cant stand the patronizing attitude.

Is it too much to ask? For my computer to execute the code I wrote and compiled?

I thought that the Linux desktop is leaps behind macOS, and I was proven wrong. Now I can't wait to get back to my Linux PC and just open my emacs. It feels like home.