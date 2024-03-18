4MLinux 45.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, New Printing Drivers

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 18, 2024



Coming more than three and a half months after 4MLinux 44.0, which was powered by the Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series, the 4MLinux 45.0 release ships with a new long-term supported kernel, namely Linux 6.6 LTS. The Linux 6.6.18 kernel is included by default in the ISO images, along with the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack.

On top of that, the 4MLinux 45.0 release includes lots of new printing drivers, a newer FFmpeg version that offers improved support for video scaling (resizing) via the zimg library, better handling of stereo audio through the use of the libbs2b Bauer stereophonic-to-binaural DSP effect library in FFmpeg and MPlayer, the CHAMP Kong game as a DOSBox package, and Basilisk web browser as a downloadable extension.

