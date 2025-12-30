Hyprland 0.53 Lands With Window Rule Rewrite and Dozens of Fixes

news

Nearly two months after the previous 0.52 release, Hyprland, a favorite among fans of eye-pleasing tiling window compositors, has just rolled out version 0.53.

The most significant change is the complete overhaul of the window rule system. The syntax has been rewritten from the ground up, making existing configurations incompatible without manual updates.

In light of this, users are required to migrate their rules using the new format documented in the project’s wiki. Alongside this, fullscreen behavior has been reworked, with the previous options replaced by a new unified misc:new_window_takes_over_fs setting that simplifies how fullscreen inheritance is handled.