news
Hyprland 0.53 Lands With Window Rule Rewrite and Dozens of Fixes
Quoting: Hyprland 0.53 Lands With Window Rule Rewrite and Dozens of Fixes —
Nearly two months after the previous 0.52 release, Hyprland, a favorite among fans of eye-pleasing tiling window compositors, has just rolled out version 0.53.
The most significant change is the complete overhaul of the window rule system. The syntax has been rewritten from the ground up, making existing configurations incompatible without manual updates.
In light of this, users are required to migrate their rules using the new format documented in the project’s wiki. Alongside this, fullscreen behavior has been reworked, with the previous options replaced by a new unified misc:new_window_takes_over_fs setting that simplifies how fullscreen inheritance is handled.
It's FOSS:
-
Hyprland Becomes More Attractive with Crash Recovery and Safe Mode Features
Hyprland is a dynamic tiling Wayland compositor known for its eye candy and extensive customization options. It is particularly popular among Linux users who prefer keyboard-driven workflows and want a visually appealing desktop without the added complexity of traditional desktop environments.
If you are new to Hyprland, then you might want to check out our guide on getting started with Hyprland!
Anyhow, a new point release of Hyprland has arrived, bringing significant changes to the table. The 0.53 release introduces features that improve both stability and user experience, though it also brings breaking changes that will require some behind-the-scenes work.
Bugfixes again:
-
Hyprland 0.53.1 Released With Stability and Crash Fixes
Hyprland 0.53.1 tiling Wayland compositor is out with backported fixes addressing crashes.