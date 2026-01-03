How-To Geek: Linux CLI Tools and Useful Linux Applications

After taking a break for the holidays, I'm back with another set of Linux applications I think are worth installing. This weekend, consider a way to concatenate desktops, a duplicate file cleaner, and a replacement for ls.

I recently put together a list of apps that have made it into my daily workflow. Not every app I try and write about I actually end up using very much, but the first one I'm about to talk about in fact instantly became an integral part.