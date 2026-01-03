news
How-To Geek: Linux CLI Tools and Useful Linux Applications
7 alternatives that can replace default Linux CLI tools
When trying to save a website for offline use, your first instinct might be to hit the 'save webpage' button in your browser. That works great, but only for single web pages. If you try to save the entire website, you'll have to open every single webpage, save it manually, and then (when you need to access the website) look for individual HTML files and open them one by one. There's a better way to do this.
3 legitimately useful Linux apps to try this weekend (January 2 - 4)
After taking a break for the holidays, I'm back with another set of Linux applications I think are worth installing. This weekend, consider a way to concatenate desktops, a duplicate file cleaner, and a replacement for ls.
I recently put together a list of apps that have made it into my daily workflow. Not every app I try and write about I actually end up using very much, but the first one I'm about to talk about in fact instantly became an integral part.