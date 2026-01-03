original
Happy New Year, She's Back
Technically might be a he, but we refer to this semi-nocturnal bird as "She" now (the name "Xmas Day Bird" seems outdated by now)
Today, after two days' absence, the night bird is back and is catching up. That's good news and a relief. We began worrying something had happened or maybe the fireworks caused trauma, confusion, frustration.
"She" has had 6 feedings in the past half an hour alone. Maybe some soon we'll come up with a real name for "her". When you start naming animals it becomes more painful to lose (or lose track) of them. █
Image source: Red-crowned pigeon