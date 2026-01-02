news
Systemd-Free Devuan GNU+Linux 6.1 Released with Unofficial Raspberry Pi Images
Based on the latest Debian 13.2 “Trixie” release, Devuan 6.1 is a very small update that only improves the installation of the speech-synthesis packages and fixes a couple of bugs in the SLiM login manager. Check out the release announcement on the Devuan forum for more details.
One interesting fact about the Devuan 6.1 release is that there are now images for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, though these are marked as unofficial, community-produced, in the release notes. The Raspberry Pi images are available for Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 4, and Raspberry Pi 5 models.
Linuxiac:
Devuan 6.1 Point Release Ships With Debian 13.2 Updates
Two months after the major Devuan 6 “Excalibur” release and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, the Devuan team has rolled out the first update in the series, Devuan 6.1, for this systemd-free Linux distro.
Kept in sync with Debian 13.2, this point release introduces no major new features and focuses on correctness, stability, and installation reliability. In light of this, all images include up-to-date packages from the Excalibur repositories, ensuring that new installations start from a fully current software baseline without requiring extensive post-install updates.
Several notable fixes are included. The speech-synthesis installation issue, which previously prevented correct setup, has been resolved, restoring expected accessibility functionality. In addition, multiple bugs affecting the SLiM login manager have been fixed, addressing long-standing problems that could impact desktop logins on fresh systems.