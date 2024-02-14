Open Hardware/Modding: GNU/Linux on NES Hardware and Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue

We’ve all seen tons of solutions for running NES games on non-NES hardware, but not so much in the way of running non-NES software on the NES itself.

But now, you can run ‘Linux’ on the NES, as seen in a demo done by programmer and tech enthusiast DeCrAzYo. His solution relied on original Nintendo hardware alone and included software he coded himself.

The inspiration for this project seems to be hacks that claim to run non-NES code on the NES but do so through devices like the Raspberry Pi, which, to DeCrAzYo, is basically just using the NES as a graphics output. His goal was to run Linux on the NES’s processor and within its memory using completely original hardware, which is certainly a much higher bar to clear.