Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mesa Release, FOSS Weekly, and News Aggregators for GNU/Linux
Free Desktop ☛ mesa 23.3.2
Hello everyone,
The bugfix release 23.3.2 is now available.
If you find any issues, please report them here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new
The next bugfix release is due in two weeks, on January 10th.
Cheers, Eric
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #23.52: Winning Distros and Apps of 2023, GNU/Linux Books and More
Enjoy your holidays with the last FOSS Weekly edition of the year 2023.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Top 16 Best News Aggregators for GNU/Linux Desktop
We like to read news or content from our favorite sites daily. However, following the individual content site to get the latest or trending information is a time-consuming and tiresome task. You can’t just surf each site for your different topics of interest.