KDE Plasma 6's open beta delivers myriad delights - and you can try it now

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 07, 2023



The team's official release is due in February 2024, but you can test the distro's beta 1 today. Here's how.

The KDE team has officially announced the release of beta 1 for KDE Plasma 6. Along with this release will arrive the latest version of Frameworks and Gear.

It has been nearly a decade since the team has offered a big release like this, so you can bet this new version will have plenty to delight all sorts of users. Although the official release isn't set to be available until February 2024, those who want to get a glimpse of what's coming can finally get their chance.

