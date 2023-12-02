$14.90 RADXA ROCK S0 runs on Rockchip RK3308BS

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2023



The Radxa ROCK S0 is a tiny yet feature-rich development board with flexible peripherals and versatile connectivity options. One of its highlights is its 64-bit Rockchip RK3308BS System-on-Chip with four Arm Cortex-A35 cores.

Radxa states that the ROCK S0 offers compatibility with popular Linux distributions such as Debian and Ubuntu, making it accessible to the developer community. It also includes a hardware access/control library for Linux, simplifying hardware interfacing and control.

Read on