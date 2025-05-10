KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

ASUS has recently unveiled a new ATX motherboard based on the Intel Q870 chipset, designed to support Intel Core Ultra Processors (Series 2) using the LGA1851 socket. While not yet officially launched, this upcoming board targets industrial computing and embedded applications with a combination of modern performance and legacy interface support.

OpenEmbed is developing the MeshWalkie, a handheld wireless device built around the ESP32-S3, SX1262 LoRa module, and L76K GNSS, using the enclosure of a Quansheng UV-K6 radio. The device is described as an open-source platform for LoRa, Wi-Fi, and GPS-based applications, including support for Meshtastic.

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

SiFive and Kinara have announced a new partnership to offer developers direct access to the SiFive Intelligence X280 RISC-V vector processor through a compact USB-based enablement board. The HiFive Xara X280 board, based on Kinara’s Ara-2 processor, is designed to allow early-stage evaluation and development of RISC-V vector software, particularly for AI and machine learning workloads.

Raspberry Pi has officially ended the beta phase of Raspberry Pi Connect, its remote access platform for connecting to Raspberry Pi devices from anywhere. With the release of version 2.5, the service now includes major updates to connection management, significantly reducing data usage and improving responsiveness.

Milk-V has unveiled the Jupiter NX, a compact system-on-module built around the SpacemIT K1/M1 octa-core processor based on the RISC-V architecture. Designed as a drop-in alternative to the Jetson Nano, it offers broad compatibility with existing Nano baseboards, along with high performance and versatile connectivity options.

KDE Gear 25.04.1 is here to fix the session restore functionality and the background of the new status bar when using non-Breeze styles in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the KOrganizer calendar and scheduling application, and fix a crash during logout in the NeoChat Matrix client.

Linux Mint 22.2 “Zara” will be based on Canonical’s long-term supported Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, just like the Linux Mint 22 series. The Linux Mint project leader also unveiled the codename of the upcoming LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 7 distribution as “Gigi”.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU featuring 24 cores and threads, the new Serval WS laptop features a brand-new 16-inch display with 2560×1600 (2K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 12TB PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 storage.

Highlights of Calibre 8.4 include a new option to generate KEPUB files that have better text justification at the cost of gaps in highlighting when used on a Kobo ebook reader and support for extending the background image specified in the Style section of the E-book viewer preferences under the page margins.

KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion

posted by Marius Nestor on May 10, 2025



KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.

It also adds support for displaying holidays in Vietnam in the KHolidays library used by various KDE apps to determine holidays and other special events for a geographical region, makes the dialog that asks you whether you want to open or run a file much fancier, and makes filtering files by filename faster in the Open and Save dialogs when pressing the CTRL+I or Backslash keys.

