KDE Frameworks 6.14 Revamps New Files Dialog, Expands KRunner Unit Conversion
KDE Frameworks 6.14 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with some new features like support for some archaic units for KRunner, such as furlongs and rods, as well as a revamped New Files dialog for the Dolphin file manager and other KIO-based apps that includes the icon of the new file or folder.
It also adds support for displaying holidays in Vietnam in the KHolidays library used by various KDE apps to determine holidays and other special events for a geographical region, makes the dialog that asks you whether you want to open or run a file much fancier, and makes filtering files by filename faster in the Open and Save dialogs when pressing the CTRL+I or Backslash keys.