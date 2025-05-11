news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025



Quoting: 5 Windows Features I Hope Linux Never Copies —

You've probably heard that Linux distros lack a lot of Windows functionality. That can be more or less true, but I'd argue that some of that functionality Linux is better off never adopting or imitating.

Windows likes to insist, for some reason, that searching your computer needs to involve searching the internet too. If you hit the Start button and search for an app or a file, you get web search results from Bing in the Start menu too. This not only slows down the search experience, but it also forces in results you didn't ask for and that you now have to sift through.