Web Browsers: Raspberry Pi, Feeds, and Firefox
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi Connect is out of beta: simple remote access, now even better
Starting with version 2.5, the Connect client now holds a single long-lived HTTP connection to a Raspberry Pi server. Now when you click the “Connect” button on connect.raspberrypi.com, an event is broadcast to the device to wake it up and start the process of establishing a connection.
Joel Chrono ☛ Trying to organize my feeds
Anyway, I don’t think three categories is enough for the volume of blog posts I get every week. I could trim down the feeds, let go of some of them that I don’t follow that much. But that’s too easy.
I’ve created a few categories that I’ll try to improve over time, right now it’s something like this: [...]
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Addons Blog: New Extension Data Consent Experience now available in Firefox Nightly
In a previous blog post I explained that we’re working to streamline the data consent experience for extensions and allow users to consent to sharing data with extensions directly in the Firefox add-on installation flow itself — rather than during a separate post-install experience and asking developers to build their own custom consent experiences, which is the case today.
