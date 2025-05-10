The FreeBSD Foundation has been powering your devices for 25 years (and you probably didn't know it)

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 10, 2025



Quoting: 5 years of the FreeBSD Foundation: Free-thinkers united —

That operating system is FreeBSD, which took its name in 1993, when the core, BSD, was over 20 years old. In the early days, it was a favorite of universities and tech companies, as the improvements to file handling and networking and its low-resource overhead meant it was perfect for large campuses. Like macOS and Linux, it was derived from the Unix core architecture, and has followed a relatively parallel but diverging path since then.

The FreeBSD Foundation was created in 2000 to fundraise and provide organizational support to FreeBSD's FOSS project. In the last quarter-century, it's gone from a favorite of industry to a favorite of home labbers, gamers, and more, although not all of them know that they're using FreeBSD when they pick up their devices to click some heads.