news
‘End of 10’ Campaign Highlights Benefits of Linux Transition
Quoting: 'End of 10' Campaign Highlights Benefits of Linux Transition —
If you’ve somehow missed it up to this point, here’s the gist of the story: on October 14, 2025, Microsoft prepares to end support for Windows 10, so millions of users face a pivotal decision: invest in new hardware or seek alternative solutions.
Are you wondering why? Here’s the deal: Many PCs that run Windows 10 just fine, especially those older than 2017, lack TPM 2.0 or UEFI Secure Boot, making them ineligible for a Windows 11 upgrade.
So, even if their PC works well, users will feel forced to upgrade to stay protected—and if their hardware isn’t supported by Windows 11, the only viable option is to buy a new computer.