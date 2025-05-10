news
Games: Steam Deck, Bridge Constructor, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's all the games to claim for Steam Deck / Linux from Prime Gaming as of May 9th
Here's the fresh and up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for May 9th, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ This word-game roguelike looks unique and has one of the longest names I've ever seen
Game marketing, you gotta love it. How can you make your small indie game stand out? A great game doesn't always stand on its own, so why not give it a ridiculously long name.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bridge Constructor Studio announce for a PC release sometime this Summer
Bridge Constructor Studio is the latest in the popular series of physics building puzzlers from developer ClockStone. Originally launched for Meta Quest, they recently revealed a proper PC release is coming. No proper date yet though, just sometime "this Summer".
GamingOnLinux ☛ Killing Floor 3 now set for release on July 24 after being delayed to improve it
Killing Floor 3 was originally due to release in March, but feedback was pretty bad from their Beta and so they delayed it to rework various parts of it. Now, it's set for launch on July 24.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GOG begin rolling out dynamic bundle pricing to complete your collections
Something I'm surprised GOG didn't have before. They've now begun rolling out dynamic bundle pricing to help you complete your collections. Here's what that means for purchasing on GOG.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now Steam Deck Verified with a fresh update out to improve performance
We've just had Indiana Jones and the Great Circle get Steam Deck Verified after an update, and now it's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that's also seen a game upgrade and Valve bumping the rating to Steam Deck Verified.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle now Steam Deck Verified with the latest update
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks has a fresh update out, and with it Valve have now rated it Steam Deck Verified. Nice to see more developers ensure their games work better.
GamingOnLinux ☛ A classic returns with the GEX Trilogy releasing on June 16
Limited Run Games have announced that the GEX Trilogy, an upgraded edition of three classic games, will arrive on June 16th. A series much loved that originally launched with 1995 with GEX.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental for Linux / Steam Deck gets fixes for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Space Engineers and more
Valve released another update to Proton Experimental, bringing in fixes for a number of games that were having issues on Linux Desktop / Steam Deck. This follows on from the recent Proton Experimental update that upgraded it to use the recently released Proton 10 Beta.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck gets a Battery Charge Limit control in the latest Beta
After a long time of users asking, Valve has actually added an official Battery Charge Limit setting in the latest Steam Deck Beta update so you no longer need to use third-party tools.