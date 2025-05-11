news
Flatpak 1.16.1 Linux App Sandboxing Framework Brings More Enhancements
Flatpak 1.16.1 brings various enhancements like the ability to allow a child account to update existing apps by default when using parental controls to ensure that security and bugfix updates can be installed. This change can be overridden by setting polkit policy rules for the org.freedesktop.Flatpak.override-parental-controls-update action.
This release also speeds up the flatpak prune --dry-run command by no longer calculating the potential freed space and avoiding operations that would need to hold a lock, adds /dev/udmabuf to --device=dri, improves the error message for an invalid parameter to flatpak-spawn --sandbox-a11y-own-name, and speeds up the flatpak permission-reset command by only writing entries that have actually changed.