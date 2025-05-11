news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 11, 2025



Quoting: Can't upgrade to Windows 11? This is the Linux distro alternative I recommend to most people | ZDNET —

I wouldn't normally suggest an Arch-based Linux distribution for new users, but every so often, I come across one that challenges my perceptions. Recently, I discovered an Arch-based Linux distro called SDesk, and there couldn't be a clearer use case for it.

Firstly, SDesk is fairly straightforward and doesn't do all that much to separate itself from the ever-growing list of Linux distributions. Sometimes, that's a good thing. I wasn't sure what to expect after installing and logging into this desktop distribution, but when I did, everything was immediately familiar.