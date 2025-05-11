news
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Sinclair C5, and More
Hackaday ☛ Restoring A Sinclair C5 For The Road
The Sinclair C5 was Sir Clive’s famous first venture into electric mobility, a recumbent electric-assisted tricycle which would have been hardly unusual in 2025. In 1985, though, the C5 was so far out there that it became a notorious failure. The C5 retains a huge following among enthusiasts, though, and among those is [JSON Alexander, who has bought one and restored it.
Hackaday ☛ An LLM For The Raspberry Pi
Can you run it on a Raspberry Pi? Get serious. However, the Phi4-mini-reasoning model is a cut-down version with “only” 3.8 billion parameters that requires 3.2 GB. That’s more realistic and, in a recent video, [Gary Explains] tells you how to add this LLM to your Raspberry Pi arsenal.
Hackaday ☛ Boxie – A Gameboy-Esque Audio Player
This little audiobook player is a stellar example of the learning process behind a multifaceted project blending mechanical, electrical, and software design. [Mario] designed this audiobook player, dubbed Boxie, for his 3-year-old son to replace the often-used but flawed Toniebox.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Coin-Sized RA4M1-Zero Board Features 32-Bit RA4M1 MCU
The RA4M1-Zero is a compact development board based on Renesas’ 32-bit RA4M1 MCU. Running at 48 MHz with a built-in FPU, it features firmware encryption, secure boot, and a castellated design for easy integration into custom hardware.
It's FOSS ☛ How I Turned My Old Hi-Fi Speakers into Bluetooth Ones with Raspberry Pi
Curiosity, more than sustainability, drove me to add Bluetooth features to my old speakers and thus play Spotify and other players wirelessly through it.
Hackaday ☛ Move Over, Lithopane: 3D Printed 3D Photos With Gaussian Splats
If you had asked us yesterday “How do you 3D Print a Photo”, we would have said “well, that’s easy, do a lithopane”– but artist, hacker and man with a very relaxing voice [Wyatt Roy] has a much more impressive answer: Gaussian splats, rendered in resin.
CNX Software ☛ Beelink ME Mini is a compact 6-slot SSD NAS and mini PC powered by an defective chip maker Intel N150 Twin Lake SoC
Beelink was one of the first companies to launch an defective chip maker Intel Processor N150 mini PC with the EQ14 model, and they’ve now launched the ME Mini 6-slot SSD NAS based on the Twin Lake processor, coupled with 12 GB RAM, 64GB eMMC flash, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. The compact NAS/computer also features two 2.5GbE ports, a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless module, HDMI 2.0 video output, and a few USB ports.