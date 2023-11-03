New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
The Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) was founded less than three months ago by CIQ (a sponsor of Rocky Linux), Oracle, and SUSE in response to Red Hat’s move to limit access to the source code of its operating system.
Its primary mission is to provide and make freely available the source code for all downstream RHEL-based distributions, with an initial focus on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 and 9, with RHEL 7 also expected to be included. And the first fruits of these efforts are visible now.
In a significant move for the Enterprise Linux community, OpenELA has announced the public availability of a comprehensive collection of Enterprise Linux source code, promising to enhance collaboration and foster innovation within the open-source distributions compatible with RHEL.