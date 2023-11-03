Install and Use Kvantum Themes in KDE Plasma
Kvantum is a popular theming engine for the KDE desktop environment, known for its ability to transform the look and feel of your desktop.
Kvantum themes provide a wide range of customization options, allowing you to create a unique desktop appearance. These themes are typically created using Qt Style Sheets, which are CSS-like files that define the appearance of Qt widgets. Some of the benefits of using Kvantum themes include improved aesthetics, performance enhancements, and a seamless user experience.