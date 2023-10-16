While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

KDE and Plasma Design: It’s Been a Minute…

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



It’s been so, oh so long, since I have blogged. I have never been away, just not writing as much as I used. In the years in between there’s been a lot of work I have been doing.

Working with KDE and Plasma has been an amazing and rewarding experience. Through the years, we have achieved so much. Our desktop is now the default choice in the Steam Deck, Laptops, some Phones, many desktops, etc.

The team has really grown and comes together everyday with many interesting ideas and changes they want to bring to Plasma. Plasma is the most inclusive Linux desktop out there.

I honestly can’t remember the last time I said “no” to a merge request. Our developers do an amazing job at taking new input in. They run their designs through the Visual Design team and we all contribute to the development of great ideas.

