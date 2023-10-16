While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Debian Unveiled: The Gold Standard of Linux Stability

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



Debian, also known as Debian GNU/Linux, is a Linux distribution composed of free and open-source software developed by the community-supported Debian Project.

Known for its stability and robustness, it is one of the most stable, universal, respectable, and widely used Linux distributions, earning legendary status in open-source circles.

This article invites you to dive deep into Debian, explore its roots, unravel its features, and learn about the elements that elevate it to the top position in the vast Linux universe. So, let’s get started!

