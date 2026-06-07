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WordCamp Europe 2026 and Disposable WordPress Lab in 14 Steps
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WordPress ☛ What Happened at WordCamp Europe 2026
WordCamp Europe 2026 brought the WordPress community to Kraków for three days of contribution and conversation, from CERN going live on WordPress to WordPress 7.0, AI, and a closing fireside chat on where the project goes next. Read the full recap.
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OSTechNix ☛ Practice WP-CLI Safely: Build a Disposable WordPress Lab in 14 Steps
In this detailed tutorial, we explain how to build a fully disposable WordPress multisite lab on Linux to safely practice every WP-CLI command. This hands-on guide includes full wordpress multisite setup, multisite conversion from single site, standalone sites, and complete cleanup steps.